Spoke about corruption in BRS regime, not present government: Minister Surekha

HYDERABAD: Forest, Environment & Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday said that her comments on corruption in government were twisted out of context and attributed to the present government.

In a press statement issued here, the minister said: “I spoke about corruption that was prevalent during the previous BRS regime. But my comments were twisted out of context.”

“It was a standard practice during the BRS regime for ministers to demand and receive money for signing any file,” she said.

“It is deplorable that my statements were taken out of context. The BRS social media circulated a doctored video, after editing what I had actually said,” she said.

"The minister, meanwhile, asserted that all the ministers in the present Congress dispensation were working efficiently. “The BRS is trying to malign the government,” she added.

The minister further said: “The Congress government only knows how to deliver good governance. The BRS, on the other hand, knows only how to spread false propaganda.”

KTR: Congress running ‘commission sarkaar’

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said: “Many congratulations to Minister Konda Surekha for finally speaking some truths! Congress in Telangana runs a ‘commission sarkaar’, and it’s unfortunate this has become an open secret in Telangana.”

In a post on X, he said: “In this 30% commission government, ministers, according to their own colleague, do not sign files without taking a hefty cut. Contractors even staged a dharna inside the Secretariat, exposing the govt’s commission business. I request Konda Surekha garu to name and shame all the Congress ministers involved. Can Revanth Reddy or Rahul Gandhi order an inquiry into these allegations by their own cabinet minister? #Congress FailedTelangana.”