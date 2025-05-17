Spotlight from pageant raises hopes of weavers amid design piracy fears in Hyderabad

NALGONDA: Handloom weavers in Bhoodan Pochampally are hopeful that the recent visit of Miss World contestants will give a much-needed boost to the marketing and global recognition of their products. On Thursday, 25 contestants from various countries visited the village, toured weavers’ homes, and participated in a catwalk showcasing a variety of handloom textiles. The event drew international media attention and generated widespread publicity.

A Pandu, a leader of the district’s handloom weavers’ community, expressed optimism that the exposure would lead to increased exports and business expansion.

Despite their hopes, the weavers voiced serious concerns about ongoing challenges, particularly the duplication of their designs by various companies. These imitations, often sold online at much lower prices, are cutting into their already fragile earnings.

“The sarees we painstakingly design and produce cost around Rs 6,000, but some businesses are selling online duplicates of the same design for just Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000,” lamented one weaver.

V Biksham, a handloom weaver, shared his distress over the declining state of their traditional trade. Of the 3,500 families in Bhoodan Pochampally that rely on weaving, many are beginning to abandon the craft due to diminishing profits. He fears that their generation may be the last to carry on the tradition, as younger members of their families are unlikely to continue in the profession.

The weavers attribute the decline to competition from machine-made designs, online retail platforms, and door-to-door delivery services. While they remain hopeful that the recent global spotlight will revitalise their trade, they are equally concerned about the long-term survival of their centuries-old craft in a modernising market.