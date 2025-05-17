Telangana’s Mee Ticket app crosses 50,000 downloads

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) division marked a major milestone with the success of the Mee Ticket mobile app, launched on January 9, 2025, by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. The app has recorded over 50,000 downloads, facilitated transactions worth Rs 1 crore, and served over 25,000 users with a unified digital ticketing system for transport, tourism, and cultural events.

Upcoming features in the app include Telangana Tourism packages covering spiritual, eco, and heritage circuits, as well as TGSRTC’s integration of digital monthly and subsidised bus passes with QR verification and usage tracking.

Mee Ticket enables cashless bookings for Hyderabad Metro, public parks, zoos, temples, and museums. It has processed over 83,000 tickets — 58,000+ for parks and zoos and 8,300+ metro rides — generating revenues of Rs 65 lakh and Rs 22 lakh, respectively.

The app played a key role in ticketing for the Saraswati Pushkaralu festival at Kaleshwaram, which began on May 15, efficiently managing pilgrim services at Triveni Sangamam.