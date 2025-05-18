Complete city projects faster: Telangana Transport Minister to officials

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has directed officials to expedite land acquisition for ongoing development projects in the city. At a review meeting with GHMC officials, he stressed the need to fast-track works under the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) project and complete pending flyovers under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

At a review meeting on Saturday, the district in-charge minister instructed that the Falaknuma RoB be completed by July and the Shastripuram RoB by August. He said flyovers and underpasses must be prioritised in high-traffic areas.

Noting that 30% of Telangana’s population lives in Hyderabad, he emphasised the government’s focus on improving infrastructure, sanitation and civic services. He directed officials to desilt stormwater drains and deploy monsoon emergency teams on main and internal roads to avoid waterlogging.

With the Jawaharnagar dumpyard nearing capacity, GHMC has sought land for a new site and requested cooperation from district collectors.