Economist Abhijit Banerjee joins upcoming Telangana Rising Vision Board

HYDERABAD: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee will join the soon-to-be-announced Telangana Rising Vision board as adviser. The board will also have as members renowned economists, policy experts and others offering suggestions and advice that would help the government project Telangana as a state to watch out for.

Sources confirmed that four to five eminent personalities have already agreed to join the board, which the government is expected to formally announce soon.

On Saturday, Prof Banerjee met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed several innovative ideas in urban development, economic growth, augmenting public revenues, fiscal discipline, large-scale skilling and job creation.

While discussing large-scale jobs creation, Prof Banerjee spoke of the need to create unique short-term courses in traditional skills with modern design and appeal, marketing, use of social media technology to help traditional artisans turn into modern entrepreneurs. He also suggested to the chief minister to include crafts, arts and creativity as a significant part of the Future City.

During the discussions, Prof Banerjee expressed great appreciation for the chief minister for the recruitment of transgender persons into police and municipal departments, envisioning the Hyderabad core urban area within the ORR as a pure-services zone, and the creation of skills and sports universities.

Revanth, while outlining the global vision of Hyderabad for centuries and the global reach of products made in the region, spoke of the need to create global awareness. He also elaborated on the various empowerment programmes for women Self-Help Groups, youth and farmers.