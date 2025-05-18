Glam meets grit as Miss World hopefuls get sporty in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With She Moves the World blaring from speakers at the Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, 72 Miss World contestants traded gowns for athletic gear as they turned the pageant’s sports finale into a roaring celebration of strength, culture and global camaraderie. From Indian martial arts to chess battles against local prodigies, the event proved that beauty queens are as fierce in competition as they are graceful on stage.

A large number of sports enthusiasts and guests filled the stands as the programme began with a performance medley highlighting Indian martial arts, yoga and skating. The skating segment, choreographed by Arjuna Awardee Anup Kumar Yama, saw a 24-member team deliver a spectacular routine. This was followed by a yoga presentation by a 22-member team led by guru K Dattatreya that left the contestants visibly impressed.

Later, the Miss World contestants joined in a group yoga session. Miss Albania, Elona Ndrecaj, who participated enthusiastically, said, “I practise yoga every day. It was very interesting, and I loved being a part of this session.”

As the sports competitions commenced, the energy in the stadium soared. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao lit the ceremonial torch and jogged around the stadium, officially opening the event. He also tried his hand at badminton, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.