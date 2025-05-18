Glam meets grit as Miss World hopefuls get sporty in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With She Moves the World blaring from speakers at the Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, 72 Miss World contestants traded gowns for athletic gear as they turned the pageant’s sports finale into a roaring celebration of strength, culture and global camaraderie. From Indian martial arts to chess battles against local prodigies, the event proved that beauty queens are as fierce in competition as they are graceful on stage.
A large number of sports enthusiasts and guests filled the stands as the programme began with a performance medley highlighting Indian martial arts, yoga and skating. The skating segment, choreographed by Arjuna Awardee Anup Kumar Yama, saw a 24-member team deliver a spectacular routine. This was followed by a yoga presentation by a 22-member team led by guru K Dattatreya that left the contestants visibly impressed.
Later, the Miss World contestants joined in a group yoga session. Miss Albania, Elona Ndrecaj, who participated enthusiastically, said, “I practise yoga every day. It was very interesting, and I loved being a part of this session.”
As the sports competitions commenced, the energy in the stadium soared. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao lit the ceremonial torch and jogged around the stadium, officially opening the event. He also tried his hand at badminton, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
The audience remained highly engaged throughout the day, cheering for each contestant. The badminton competition was the first to take off, with participants facing off in spirited matches.
Contestants displayed sportsmanship and camaraderie, encouraging one another during the games. Miss Canada Emma Morrison stood out with her skill and consistency, winning each of her matches and eventually clinching the top spot.
Outplayed by children, charmed by crowd
Other events included shot put and chess, which drew equal excitement. In a delightful twist, local child prodigies challenged the contestants in chess — and won. Srichchha Pradhan, Miss Nepal, laughed as she recounted her experience: “I lost gracefully thrice to this mastermind.”
Aklima Atika Konika, Miss Bangladesh, too, was left surprised by the kids’ brilliance.
Athletics events followed, drawing enthusiastic participation and loud applause from the stands. Hasset Dereje Admassu, Miss Ethiopia, who had hoped to play basketball, said, “I really loved the way we’ve been participating. I am a basketball player, but unfortunately, we didn’t get to play the sport.”
Children in the stadium were thrilled to watch the global beauty queens compete in sports. Contestants greeted the young fans, signed autographs on sports balls and notepads and even danced with the crowd, creating memorable moments for fans. The joy was mutual as the contestants soaked in the energy and warmth of the audience.
The event concluded with the announcement of winners. Miss Estonia Eliise Randmaa emerged victorious, guaranteeing her spot among the top 10 from Europe. Miss Martinique Aurelie Joachin took silver and Miss Canada Emma Morrison won the bronze.
Speaking after her win, Eliise said, “We had the top eight contestants from each continent—it was tough. We haven’t slept, and we’ve been here since 8 am playing badminton and shot put. I’m so glad I could win this part of the pageant.”
The winners were later invited for a Zumba session, and the celebrations continued with dancing before the contestants returned to their hotel. The day ended on a high note as the Miss World participants visited Ramoji Film City in the evening.