HYDRAA warns of strict action against dumping construction waste in water bodies

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Urban Development and Regulatory Authority (HYDRAA) has warned that strict action will be taken against those who dump construction debris in water bodies. There will be constant surveillance on the lakes, and violators will be arrested with evidence, and criminal cases will be filed against them, a release said.

On Saturday, HYDRAA organised a meeting with real estate firms, builders, transporters and representatives of various associations. The agency emphasised that the protection of water bodies was crucial for the balance of nature.

Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that builders and C&D transporting contractors have been advised to come to an understanding about where the C&D waste should be dumped.

“Contractors cannot dump waste wherever they like. If they do not change their behaviours and continue dumping waste on the shores of lakes to save transport costs, the agency will find cases against them,” Ranganath explained. He added that cases will also be filed against drivers, owners of vehicles, and owners of construction companies.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA has requested citizens to provide information about the violators on 9000113667.