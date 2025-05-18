Man booked for impersonating Hyderabad Police Commissioner

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police have registered a case against a man on charges of impersonating the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

The offence came to light after a sub-inspector from the IT cell received an official email from a reporter, who said someone had contacted them posing as the Hyderabad CP and asked them to obtain FIR copies in a Delhi Police Special Cell case involving a man named Junaid Pasha. The request was made via WhatsApp.

Initially, the SI inspector assumed it was the official number of the CP. On verification, however, it turned out the number no longer belonged to the CP’s office. An enquiry revealed that Mohammed Abdul Javed Quadri, a resident of Charminar, had acquired the number, previously associated with the CP’s office, through BSNL in April 2023.

The accused allegedly responded to WhatsApp messages sent to the number by officers and others, posing as the CP. His typical messages included automated-style replies such as: “Thank you for your message. We are unavailable right now, but will respond as soon as possible. Telangana State Hyderabad City Police – please contact the commissioner of police team.”

Taking advantage of the confusion, Quadri reportedly asked the reporter to share confidential information while impersonating the Hyderabad CP.

Man poses as spl secy to CM in extortion bid

A special secretary to the CM has filed a plaint with cybercrime police, alleging an extortion bid by an unidentified person who approached several businesspersons and sought financial assistance from them. The complainant is an officer from the Indian Defence Estates Service