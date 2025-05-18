Motivated by mom, this 18-year-old Karate Champion brings home medal from Malaysia

PEDDAPALLI: While parents are almost always expected to go to extreme lengths to keep their children happy, a teenager from Dariyapur in Mutharam mandal is raising India’s flag and bringing Telangana glory — just to see her mother smile.
A student of TG Model School and Junior College, Mettu Hasini bagged two medals at the International Karate Championship held in Ipoh, Malaysia, from May 9 to 11. With a gold medal in the senior girls’ karate category and a silver in the kumite 61 kg category, Hasini has brought a lot of pride and honour to the state, her college principal, Santhosh Kesari, tells TNIE.
There are many cogs in the machine that helped the 18-year-old achieve great things, like K Sammayya, her coach, or ‘sensei’ (teacher in Japanese). However, Hasini says it was her mother, Devi, who ensured that she stuck to the plan. “Before this tournament, I practised karate daily for four to five hours. I just wanted to see a smile on my mother’s face. She motivated me a lot, and my coach gave excellent training and techniques to help me reach my goal,” she tells TNIE.
Meanwhile, Devi, jubilant with her daughter’s performance in Malaysia, shares: “I always motivated her to set a goal and strive hard to achieve it. I am very happy that my daughter has fulfilled my dream and become an inspiration to others.”
On further prodding, she tells TNIE that she recognised Hasini’s passion and gift for karate and enrolled her in training with her coach, Sammayya, from the very start.
The constant support of her mother, coupled with the technical know-how and guidance of her coach, enabled Hasini to unlock the gift that Devi knew she always had and bring India laurels. But, she
is far from being done. Amid cheers from peers and applause from her college principal, teachers and other staff, Hasini, at a recent felicitation programme, said she wants to show that even women from rural areas can achieve great things. They wished her continued success and many more accolades in the future.