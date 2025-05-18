Motivated by mom, this 18-year-old Karate Champion brings home medal from Malaysia

PEDDAPALLI: While parents are almost always expected to go to extreme lengths to keep their children happy, a teenager from Dariyapur in Mutharam mandal is raising India’s flag and bringing Telangana glory — just to see her mother smile.

A student of TG Model School and Junior College, Mettu Hasini bagged two medals at the International Karate Championship held in Ipoh, Malaysia, from May 9 to 11. With a gold medal in the senior girls’ karate category and a silver in the kumite 61 kg category, Hasini has brought a lot of pride and honour to the state, her college principal, Santhosh Kesari, tells TNIE.

There are many cogs in the machine that helped the 18-year-old achieve great things, like K Sammayya, her coach, or ‘sensei’ (teacher in Japanese). However, Hasini says it was her mother, Devi, who ensured that she stuck to the plan. “Before this tournament, I practised karate daily for four to five hours. I just wanted to see a smile on my mother’s face. She motivated me a lot, and my coach gave excellent training and techniques to help me reach my goal,” she tells TNIE.