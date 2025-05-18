One crore women to get ID cards with QR code in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government will provide identity cards to one crore women with a unique number and QR code. He instructed officials to incorporate their financial and health conditions in those cards. He also directed the officials to prepare a database and build a health profile for women by conducting health tests. The government is committed to providing health security for women, he added.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to making one crore women crorepathis, the chief minister expressed confidence that with one crore women votes, the Congress will come to power for the second time in the next elections. “In the 2023 elections, I became chief minister with 92 lakh votes. If one crore women vote for the Congress, we can form the government for a second term,” he said.

He launched WE Hub’s Women Accelerator Programme here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that his government is strengthening Self Help Groups (SHGs) and accused the previous BRS regime of neglecting the SHGs. Asserting that the one trillion dollar target can be achieved when one crore women become crorepathis, Revanth said that his government is making efforts to raise the number of women members in SHGs to one crore from the current 67 lakh. He instructed the officials to conduct special drives in urban areas to enrol women in SHGs.

Stating that the government’s aim is to encourage women, he asserted that it is his responsibility to give incentives for women to do business. The government has given women responsibility to manage a 1,000 MW solar power project, stitch school uniforms, and other opportunities as part of efforts to encourage them in all fields, he stated, adding: “There is a need for 10,000 MW of solar power. If you manage the 1,000 MW solar power project in an effective manner, the state government is ready to allocate another 1,000 MW project.”

Lauding women for their financial discipline, Revanth explained: “In the last 10 years, big corporate owners left the country after evading Rs 16,000 lakh loans from banks. The Central government has written off those loans. But last year, out of the Rs 21,000 crore given as loans to SHGs, not even one rupee was evaded by women, earning them the confidence of banks in their sincerity to repay loans.”

Describing the free bus travel scheme for women in RTC buses as a gift from Sonia Gandhi, he said that the government has so far given Rs 5,200 crore to TGSRTC towards implementation of the scheme. On average each woman saved Rs 5,000 through this scheme, he added.