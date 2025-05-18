Saraswati Pushkaralu in Telangana: Where rivers meet, faith flows

BHUPALPALLY: On the third day of the ongoing Saraswati Pushkaralu at the Triveni Sangam in Kaleshwaram, thousands of devotees thronged the Pushkar Ghat, turning the riverbank and roads into scenes reminiscent of the recent Maha Kumbh Mela. With the weekend rush, devotees performed sacred rituals and took holy dips in the river.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao visited the ghat, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and performed spiritual rituals. He also visited the Shri Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Telangana government was organising the Saraswati Pushkaralu with devotion and grandeur. “I prayed for the prosperity of Telangana and the well-being of its farmers. May the state flourish with abundant crops and harmony,” he said.

He noted that this is the first Saraswati Pushkaralu being held under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The state government, he added, has already begun planning for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, with clear directions from the CM for early execution of arrangements.