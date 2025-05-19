ISIS module busted by TG, AP intel cops

HYDERABAD: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh counter-intelligence units arrested two suspected ISIS sympathisers, effectively foiling a cross-border terror plot targeting Hyderabad in the process. Explosives, including ammonia, sulphur and aluminium powder, were seized during a search, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, the suspects — Siraj-ur-Rahman (29) from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, and Saeed Sameer (28) from Bhoiguda, Hyderabad — were arrested on charges of plotting bomb blasts under directives from the ISIS-affiliated Al Hind Ittehadul Misilena, reportedly based in Saudi Arabia.

Siraj had allegedly procured explosive materials in Vizianagaram and even conducted a dummy bomb trial in the Rampachodavaram forest to assess the impact. Following the trial, he concluded that more powerful explosives would be needed to cause greater destruction in Hyderabad.

Acting on inputs, the counter intelligence (CI) cell alerted Vizianagaram police, who detained Siraj. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and disclosed the details of his plan, as well as the name of his associate, Sameer. Based on the information provided, police raided a location and recovered explosive materials. Sameer was subsequently picked up in Hyderabad, though no explosives were found at his residence.

Police sources said Siraj had visited Saudi Arabia twice in the last six months, during which he allegedly made contact with the AHIM module and received instructions for the planned attacks in Hyderabad.

Senior police officials said the suspects had not revealed their intended targets or the number of locations surveyed. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of their plans. Both men are likely to be produced in court soon.

Assam Man Arrested For links to pak

Sangareddy: A 19-year-old mason working in Gollapalli village of Kondapur mandal was arrested by Assam police on May 14 for allegedly supplying mobile connections to cybercriminals, including persons in Pakistan. The arrest comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and escalating India-Pakistan tensions