Telangana CM set to launch Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme to empower 2.1 lakh tribal farmers

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be formally launching the “Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam” at Macharam village in Amrabad mandal of Nagarukurnool district on Monday.

The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 12,600 crore, aims to empower 2.1 lakh tribal farmers by providing solar powered irrigation facilities and ensuring comprehensive development of six lakh acres of Rights of Forest Records (RoFR) lands over the next five years.

The scheme will commence in 2025-26 and will be implemented till 2029-30 on a 100 percent subsidy on saturation mode. The unit cost will be Rs 6 lakh. Under the RoFR Act, 2006, the state government has so far recognised and vested rights over forest for 2,30,735 STs and issued RoFR title deeds, covering an extent of 6.69 lakh acres. Irrigation facilities have been provided to 23,886 ST farmers, covering 69,039 acres with `141.57 crore funds through various schemes.

Due to objections from the Forest department concerning electricity-related aspects, irrigation and infrastructure development had not been extended to the remaining six lakh acres belonging to 2.1 lakh ST farmers.

After launching the scheme, the CM will distribute solar pump sets to the beneficiaries. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting after performing a special puja at the Seetharamanjaneya temple.

He will also visit his native village Kondareddypally where will perform a special puja at Anajaneyaswamy temple, after which he will return back to Hyderabad.