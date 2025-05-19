Whither safety? Same old questions surface after Hyderabad fire

HYDERABAD: The fire that claimed 17 lives on Sunday has once again shifted focus on the role of the authorities in ensuring compliance with various laws, rules and regulations that should be enforced.
Initial reports indicate the building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar lacked even basic fire safety systems, including functioning alarms and accessible escape routes. Questions arise: What inspections, if any, had been carried out? Who certified the building as safe?
It’s no secret that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and associated regulatory bodies have struggled to enforce fire safety norms in multi-storey and commercial structures. Official responses often follow a familiar pattern — temporary audits, notices issued and proposals drafted — but enforcement on the ground appears ineffective.
Over the past few years, a number of fire incidents have claimed lives and caused widespread property damage. Following a fire at Deccan Knitwear Sports Shop in January 2023, the state government proposed fire safety audits of all high-rise buildings. Yet, inspections have yielded little actionable follow-up.
Why are repeat offenders still operating without consequence? How many buildings actually comply with safety norms post-certification?
GHMC had issued notices over a year ago instructing establishments to remove material from cellars, clear fire exits and install functioning firefighting systems. These rules are violated with impunity.
A worrying trend is also emerging in non-high-rise buildings — especially those under 15 metres in height — which currently fall outside the purview of the Fire Services Act. Though the Fire Department submitted a proposal to bring such structures under the Act’s ambit, no notification has followed. These buildings now account for a substantial number of recent fire incidents.
The requirement for functional safety equipment — sprinklers, water tanks, hose reels, extinguishers and smoke detectors — is often limited to initial construction. Once occupancy is granted, maintenance falls by the wayside. Reports suggest that many extinguishers in commercial premises are expired, rusted or simply missing.
Are building owners being held accountable for these lapses? Have authorities conducted surprise audits? When firefighting equipment fails during emergencies, can inspections still be considered credible?
Until enforcement mechanisms shift from reactive to preventive, fire hazards will continue to pose a serious risk in Hyderabad’s commercial zones. With every incident, calls for reform grow shriller — but the question is, will these calls result in meaningful action?