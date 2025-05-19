Whither safety? Same old questions surface after Hyderabad fire

HYDERABAD: The fire that claimed 17 lives on Sunday has once again shifted focus on the role of the authorities in ensuring compliance with various laws, rules and regulations that should be enforced.

Initial reports indicate the building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar lacked even basic fire safety systems, including functioning alarms and accessible escape routes. Questions arise: What inspections, if any, had been carried out? Who certified the building as safe?

It’s no secret that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and associated regulatory bodies have struggled to enforce fire safety norms in multi-storey and commercial structures. Official responses often follow a familiar pattern — temporary audits, notices issued and proposals drafted — but enforcement on the ground appears ineffective.

Over the past few years, a number of fire incidents have claimed lives and caused widespread property damage. Following a fire at Deccan Knitwear Sports Shop in January 2023, the state government proposed fire safety audits of all high-rise buildings. Yet, inspections have yielded little actionable follow-up.

Why are repeat offenders still operating without consequence? How many buildings actually comply with safety norms post-certification?

GHMC had issued notices over a year ago instructing establishments to remove material from cellars, clear fire exits and install functioning firefighting systems. These rules are violated with impunity.