476 illegal land registrations cancelled in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Following the Lokayukta verdict, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy has issued orders for the cancellation of all registered documents pertaining to government lands that had been registered in the names of private individuals in Kothapally revenue village.

According to officials, hundreds of registrations were made in violation of rules by the Registration department. These registrations pertain to Survey Numbers 175, 197 and 198, covering approximately 20 acres of land. A total of 476 documents were registered, with the present value of the land estimated at around Rs 100 crore.

A case regarding these registrations was first filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995. Despite the pending litigation and court directives against registrations and transactions, registrations continued.

In 2015, the Lok Satta Udyama Samstha approached the Lokayukta. The Samstha’s then-president N Srinivas lodged a complaint stating that the registrations were ongoing despite the High Court’s orders. However, following his death, the matter saw no further follow-up.

Meanwhile, some private persons obtained registrations by approaching the High Court and allegedly influencing registration authorities. These transactions fall under the jurisdiction of the Gangadhara sub-registrar’s office.

The Lokayukta took a serious view of the situation and directed revenue authorities to submit details of the lands. In response, Karimnagar RDO K Maheshwar wrote to the Registration department in November 2024, instructing the cancellation of all such registrations within two days, but no action was taken.

Subsequently, the Lokayukta issued further directions to the district collector to ensure the cancellations and submit a report. The collector then instructed the Registration department to act accordingly.

Speaking to TNIE, Gangadhara sub-registrar Md Afzal Khan said that they had received orders from higher officials. He confirmed that all registered documents related to the lands would be cancelled within two days, and the lands would be categorised as “prohibited” to prevent further transactions.