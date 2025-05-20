Four dead, 17 injured in truck- bus collision in Telangana

VIKARABAD: At least four people were killed and 17 others injured in a tragic collision between a cement-laden truck and a bus under the Parigi police station limits in Telangana's Vikarabad district early Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 1:45 am when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, crashed into the rear of the truck.

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police K. Narayana Reddy, “The mishap took place at around 1:45 AM between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was transporting guests returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad. Four people died in the accident and approximately 17 others were injured. The injured were shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were moved to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.”

Investigations are underway.