Jeevan Reddy questions turncoat MLA’s loyalty to Congress

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MLC T Jeevan Reddy sparked a controversy on Monday by openly questioning the political loyalties of Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar, despite the latter’s recent defection to the ruling Congress.

Jeevan Reddy’s public skepticism about Kumar’s allegiance has left the ruling party red-faced. The former minister made these contentious remarks during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

Reddy has long been at odds with Sanjay, who won the Jagtial seat on a BRS ticket but later switched allegiance to the Congress — a move initially hailed by the party as a major political victory.

When reporters asked Jeevan Reddy whether Sanjay had genuinely joined the Congress, he avoided a direct answer, suggesting they verify with the state Legislative Assembly Speaker. He even claimed, “I don’t even know who Sanjay is.”

The rift between the two leaders runs deep. Sanjay defeated Jeevan Reddy in the Assembly elections for the second consecutive time, securing the Jagtial constituency.

In a sharp retort, Jeevan Reddy mocked the idea of Sanjay being “accommodated” in government programmes, questioning his standing in the party. “Who is Sanjay to be accommodated in a party where I am supposed to be the second most senior?” he fumed, making his displeasure clear.

The senior Congress leader’s outburst is understood to be indicative of the growing resentment among veteran ruling party members towards the influx of turncoat MLAs — many of whom had previously defeated them in elections. Similar tensions have emerged in Patancheru, Gadwal, and other constituencies where the Congress has absorbed former rivals.

The controversy comes as the Congress struggles to bridge the divide between its old guard and newly inducted MLAs. While the fallout remains uncertain, the incident is being seen as indicative of the deep-seated divisions within the ruling party.