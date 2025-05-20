Kaleshwaram probe panel’s term extended by two months

HYDERABAD: The tenure of the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram has been extended by two months from June 1 to July 31, 2025. The state government issued orders to this effect on Monday. The orders said that the Commission, headed by PC Ghose, will hold its sittings in Hyderabad and will complete its inquiry and submit its report to the state government by July 31.

The panel, constituted on March 14, 2024, originally planned to submit its report by the end of May. With the extension of its tenure, the submission of the report will be delayed.

According to sources, the Commission reportedly decided to summon former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former finance minister Eatala Rajender for questioning. According to sources, the Commission is of the view that the report will not be valid if it is given without questioning them.

It reportedly decided not to go against the principles of natural justice and wanted to give an opportunity to the political leaders to give their version. Earlier, the Commission thought of submitting its report in the last week of May without questioning politicians.