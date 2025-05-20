Misfortune haunts this destitute kidney patient in Telangana

NALGONDA: M Satish, a 34-year-old resident of Budamarllapalli village in Kanagal mandal, is facing mounting health and financial challenges while awaiting a kidney transplant.

For the past eight years, he has been undergoing dialysis. Recently, he fractured his left leg after he stumbled in the Nalgonda government hospital, where he receives treatment. The injury has rendered him bedridden and entirely dependent on his wife and young children for basic needs.

Satish was previously employed at a barber shop. His wife, Saritha, now supports the family by working as a daily labourer, earning between Rs 200 and Rs 250 when work is available. On such days, their two sons stay home to care for their father, helping with meals, medication and personal needs.

The family also bears the cost of travelling 16 kilometres to Nalgonda for dialysis every alternate day, which amounts to around Rs 500 per trip.

Praneeth Kumar, their 12-year-old son and a Class 7 student at the government model school, expressed concern about missing classes frequently. His younger brother, Shivamani, a Class 5 student, shared similar worries.

To fund a transplant, the family sold half an acre of land, raising Rs 4 lakh. However, with the procedure estimated to cost around Rs 25 lakh, the amount has proven insufficient. Weekly medical expenses total nearly Rs 2,000, and the funds from the land sale have been exhausted, leaving little for essential needs like food and medicines.

The family is hopeful of receiving support from their constituency MLA, minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and appeals to individuals willing to assist.

Contributions can be made via UPI to 96665 00833.