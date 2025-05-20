Over 20,104 Indiramma houses grounded, states Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that as many as 20,104 houses out of 47,335 sanctioned units have so far been grounded under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, and a sum of Rs 53.64 crore has been released for 5,364 houses.

The minister made the disclosure in a statement after holding a meeting with Housing department officials to review the progress of the scheme’s implementation and the release of funds.

He stated that the state government has released funds despite financial constraints. “The government is releasing funds on a weekly basis. An amount of Rs 16.07 crore has been released for 1,383 houses that have been completed up to the basement level,” he said.

“The government is directly transferring monetary benefits to beneficiaries, eliminating any scope for interference by middlemen,” he explained. “Rs 1 lakh will be transferred after completion up to the basement, Rs 1.25 lakh after construction of walls, and the remaining Rs 1.75 lakh after the slab is laid.”

Referring to recruitment, the minister said that over 10,000 people have applied for licenced surveyor posts, of whom 5,000 applicants would be selected for a two-month training programme starting May 26 at the Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management. “The state government has introduced this initiative to ensure dispute-free land transactions,” he added.