Telangana government not sincere in fulfilling its declarations, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the Congress government for failing to implement earlier declarations and coming out with a new one, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the government lacked sincerity in fulfilling its promises.

In a statement on Monday, Harish Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who claims to hail from Nallamala, for allegedly ordering arrest of tribals while simultaneously announcing the Nallamala Declaration. “Is this what you call Praja Palana?” Harish Rao questioned.

He said the public was angry with the government for not honouring its assurances. “Farmers are in a pathetic situation, forced to make repeated rounds to banks due to the government’s failure to waive crop loans,” he said. He added that farmers who lost their crops at procurement centres or due to hailstorms were looking to the government for support.

Harish Rao further pointed out that women were still waiting for the promised Rs 2,500 monthly support under the Mahalakshmi scheme. Parents of unmarried girls were awaiting the one tola gold, and girls were yet to receive the two-wheelers promised to them. Unemployed youth were eagerly waiting for notifications to fill two lakh government jobs, while students were hoping for Rs 5 lakh cards under the Vidya Bharosa scheme.

He alleged that pensions had not been disbursed to physically handicapped persons, and government employees were still waiting for their DA installments and the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission. “The government hasn’t even absorbed RTC employees into regular government service,” he said.

Harish Rao also criticised the chief minister for being inconsistent in his statements. “The chief minister, who recently claimed that the state was bankrupt, is now saying that Telangana ranks number one in tax collections,” he said. “Even the chameleons in the Nallamala forest are shocked at how frequently Revanth Reddy changes his colours,” he quipped.