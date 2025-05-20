TPCC leader Jayaprakash flays Union Min Kishan Reddy for ‘politicising’ Hyderabad fire mishap

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy on Monday criticised Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy for politicising the fire accident near Charminar in which 17 members of a family died. He said that Kishan should have called Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to give suggestions on preventing similar accidents, instead of resorting to political rhetoric.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, he reminded Kishan that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose not to politicise the Gujarat bridge collapse incident which claimed the lives of over 140 people, even though PM Narendra Modi hails from Gujarat, and the BJP is in power there. He advised Kishan to adopt a service-oriented approach in politics.

He also sought to remind Kishan that at least two youths were killed during the latter’s Bharat Mata Yatra held at Tank Bund while arrangements were being made for bursting firecrackers.

On Kishan’s reported criticism of CM Revanth Reddy not visiting the fire accident site, the Congress leader explained that the CM did not want to hinder rescue operations.