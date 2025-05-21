Bullock carts come to aid of pilgrims in Kaleshwaram Pushkaralu

BHUPALPALLY : Thousands of pilgrims attending the ongoing Saraswati Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram on Tuesday complained that the district administration failed to provide adequate transportation facilities.

Pilgrims arriving at the TGSRTC bus station and designated parking areas faced problems in reaching the Pushkar Ghat, exacerbated by unseasonal rains that have damaged internal roads in Kaleshwaram.

Over 80,000 pilgrims took a holy dip on the sixth day of the Saraswati Pushkaralu at the Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram.

Despite the state government’s claims of comprehensive arrangements and availability of funds, there is a noticeable lack of shuttle services or battery-operated vehicles to transport the pilgrims from key locations to the ghat. As a result, pilgrims were compelled to walk 1-2 km to reach the riverbank for their holy dip.

Local residents stepped in to fill the gap, offering transportation via bullock carts and auto-rickshaws, charging Rs 50 per person to reach the Pushkar Ghat. The pilgrims urged the authorities to take immediate action to improve transport connectivity and ensure basic amenities for a smoother and more comfortable experience during the remaining days of the Pushkaralu.

P Ramesh, a devotee from Hanamkonda, said, “After arriving in Kaleshwaram, pilgrims are forced to walk 1-2 km to reach the Pushkar Ghat for the holy dip. In the summer heat, this is particularly challenging. The authorities should introduce mini-transport vehicles or battery-operated vehicles to assist pilgrims.”

The Bhupalpally district administration claims that officials from the panchayat raj engineering officials were working round-the-clock to repair damaged internal roads leading to the Pushkar Ghats. They asserted that all necessary amenities have been provided to ensure the smooth conduct of the Pushkaralu.