Chinna Jeeyar Swamy attends brahmotsavams in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy attended the Brahmotsavam celebrations held at the Venkateshwara Temple in the district headquarters on Tuesday. The day-long spiritual event witnessed a large turnout of devotees who participated with great devotion and enthusiasm.

At one point, due to the overwhelming crowd, former minister T Harish Rao intervened to help control the gathering, ensuring the smooth continuation of the festivities.

Following the temple event, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy visited Harish Rao’s camp office, where the former minister performed pada puja as a mark of respect and devotion.

