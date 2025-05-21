Death brings estranged brothers together in Kolanur village

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A death in Kolanur village of Konaraopet mandal reunited estranged brothers, proving that love and blood ties can transcend minor differences in human relationships.

According to locals, Mamindla Nagayya (65) and Mamindla Ramayya (64), who shared decades of camaraderie, had stopped speaking to each other nearly ten years ago due to minor disagreements. Despite living in the same village, their rift grew deeper with time, leaving family members, particularly Nagayya’s son Srinivas, lamenting.

The unexpected death of their nephew, Kuna Tirupati (38), in a road accident four days ago became the turning point. Tirupati’s untimely demise left the family grief-stricken but also set the stage for healing.

During the “Pittaku Pette” ceremony — a traditional post-death ritual to honour the departed soul — the brothers found themselves under the same roof. Seizing this opportunity, Srinivas, with support from relatives, helped them reconcile.

The video that captured this has gone viral on social media, with netizens hailing it as a testament to family unity. In the video, both brothers are seen breaking down in tears as they embraced and were overwhelmed by emotion.