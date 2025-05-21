Modernised Karimnagar railway station set to open May 22; PM to inaugurate

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Railway Station has been completely modernised under the Amrit Bharat Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 26.6 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the station virtually on May 22.

In addition to Karimnagar, two other railway stations in Telangana — Begumpet and Warangal — will also be inaugurated on the same day.

Along with the station’s modernisation, the Union government has also spent an additional Rs 2 crore beyond the allocated budget for roads and other facilities around the station.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted the Centre’s continued focus on railway development in Telangana.

He stated, “We have invested over Rs 32,940 crore in the development of railways in Telangana. In just the past year, Rs 5,336 crore has been allocated.”

He further stated: “The Nacharam Railway Terminal has been constructed beautifully. Work at Secunderabad Railway Station is progressing with an investment of Rs 750 crore, while Nampally Railway Station is being modernised with Rs 350 crore. It’s shameful that the Congress and BRS leaders fail to acknowledge these developments.”