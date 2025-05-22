CM Revanth slams BJP over ceasefire, says India bowed to US pressure unlike during Indira Gandhi’s time

HYDERABAD: With US President Donald Trump taking to social media to announce the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asserted that citizens of the country are under the impression that the BJP-led Union government stopped its attack against the neighbouring country owing to pressure exerted by the US.

He paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary near the State Secretariat on Wednesday. He also lauded the former statesman’s contributions, and listed that he introduced a slew of economic reforms and was instrumental in giving people the right to vote from the age of 18.

Referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s approach towards Pakistan, the chief minister said the former had never succumbed to pressure from the US. “Indira Gandhi split Pakistan into two and taught it a lesson in the process. Such an approach is missing now,” he added.

‘BJP trying to hide incompetence’

Criticising BJP’s Tiranga rally, he said, “If India were victorious in its fight towards eradicating terrorism, the whole world would have praised you (the Union government) in a grand manner. However, you chose to parade your leadership, including Union ministers, on the streets and take pride in the success of Operation Sindoor.”

Referring to Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy’s remarks claiming that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was “working against national interests”, Revanth said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to cover up its incompetence by making such statements. “BJP state president Kishan Reddy has lost his conscience and is thus giving such statements against Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

The Telangana government has been at the forefront of honouring martyrs and was the first state in the country to organise a march in solidarity with the soldiers with full participation of the official machinery, he said.

“Despite political differences, the state and national units of Congress have supported the Union government on national security issues, and we will not politicise them,” the chief minister asserted.