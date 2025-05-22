Miss World contestants shine in Beauty with purpose round in Telangana

HYDERABAD: While the Miss World contestants’ visit to the Shilparamam was postponed owing to the cloudy weather in the city on Wednesday, their spirits remained elevated as they seized the day to showcase their presentations on ‘Beauty with Purpose’.

Each contestant from Asia, Europe, and Oceania gave wonderful presentations, making the session insightful and delightful. The sessions kicked off with contestants from Europe presenting their ‘Beauty with Purpose’ projects.

Miss Germany spoke about her project, which is breaking stereotypes and putting the unknown places on the world map. She said that she strives to navigate different cultures, places, and people in the world and highlight their importance. She quoted a Sanskrit proverb — Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One earth, one family, and one future) — and concluded her presentation.

Miss Ukraine, who is a model and a finance student, has been working on animal rights and has been the voice of the voiceless. She talked about the need for education, basic human rights, and the conflict in her home country, which has been at war with Russia since 2018.

Similarly, Miss India also presented her ‘Beauty with Purpose’ project in the most confident and commendable way. Her project, Ekta, focused on the rights of PwDs. She said that she wishes to be the voice of disabled people and represent them in every aspect.

Overall, the Head-to-Head round was indeed an empowering session for many.

Soon after the session concluded, some of the contestants were supposed to be part of an art and craft workshop at Shilparamam, but owing to the cloudy weather conditions, the event was postponed to May 22.

The Miss World team also released the final list of the contestants who have been selected for the Talent round, and out of 24 countries, India has also gained its position in the list, along with the United States, Nigeria, Malta, Indonesia, Estonia, Brazil, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Australia, Sri Lanka, Cameroon, Poland, Philippines, Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, the Cayman Islands, Wales, Jamaica, Ethiopia and Kenya. All these 24 countries have been selected as finalists for the Talent round.