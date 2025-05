HYDERABAD: Owing to inclement weather and moderate rainfall, the helicopter carrying Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made an emergency landing in Kodad, Nalgonda district, on Wednesday.

The minister was en route to Mellacheruvu from Hyderabad to review the MBC lift irrigation scheme when officials cautioned about the inclement weather. Due to moderate rain in the Kodad area, the helicopter landed as per official guidance. Uttam then proceeded to Mellacheruvu by road and conducted the scheduled review of irrigation works.

Several districts, including Hyderabad, experienced moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday. The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rain over the next four days.

Heavy rains likely today

For Thursday, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) is expected at isolated locations in the districts of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are also likely at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

In Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) are likely to occur at isolated locations.

Rainfall on Wednesday (in mm):

 Sadasivanagar (Kamareddy): 86.4

 Dharpalle (Nizamabad): 73.2

 Mahbubnagar: 65.4

 Banswada (Kamareddy): 60.2

 Doulatabad (Siddipet): 58.6

 Sangem (Warangal): 58.4

 Gandhari (Kamareddy): 50.6

 Jakranpalle (Nizamabad): 48.0

 Armoor (Nizamabad): 47.4

 Mahbubnagar: 47.0