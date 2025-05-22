Nampally court issues proclamation against ex-SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao in phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: The Nampally criminal court has issued proclamation orders against former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief and retired IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, one of the main accused in the phone-tapping case, for evading proceedings for over a year.

The court passed the order after being satisfied that Prabhakar Rao was deliberately avoiding the legal process. If he fails to appear within a month, the court may order the attachment of his assets.

The prosecution told the court that the case was registered at Panjagutta police station in March 2024, and that Prabhakar Rao has since remained in the US, refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

A Hyderabad police official said the order mandates Prabhakar’s appearance within a specified timeframe. The court also directed the police to serve the proclamation order.

The proclamation was issued under Sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which allow courts to declare an accused a proclaimed offender and attach their property if they are found evading proceedings.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Prabhakar. His anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the Telangana High Court a few days ago.