Teacher held for molesting minor girl in Telangana's Jagtial district

JAGTIAL: Police have registered a POCSO case against a residential school teacher in Metpally for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, studying Class 5. The accused committed the atrocity in April, and it was discovered recently after the girl suffered severe stomach pains and other health ailments.

During her summer holidays, the girl complained of health issues to her parents. After consulting various hospitals, her parents approached a private hospital in Karimnagar, where doctors suspected that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Her parents were taken aback by the report. Upon being asked, the girl revealed that in April, a teacher had forced her into an empty classroom and molested her.

The accused, who was arrested on May 17, has been remanded to judicial custody, and the victim has been shifted to another hospital for specialised treatment.