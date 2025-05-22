Telangana

Teacher held for molesting minor girl in Telangana's Jagtial district

During her summer holidays, a girl reported health issues. After hospital visits, a private Karimnagar hospital suspected sexual assault. She revealed a teacher had molested her in April in an empty classroom.
The accused committed the atrocity in April, and it was discovered recently after the girl suffered severe stomach pains and other health ailments.
The accused committed the atrocity in April, and it was discovered recently after the girl suffered severe stomach pains and other health ailments.Photo | Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

JAGTIAL: Police have registered a POCSO case against a residential school teacher in Metpally for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, studying Class 5. The accused committed the atrocity in April, and it was discovered recently after the girl suffered severe stomach pains and other health ailments.

During her summer holidays, the girl complained of health issues to her parents. After consulting various hospitals, her parents approached a private hospital in Karimnagar, where doctors suspected that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Her parents were taken aback by the report. Upon being asked, the girl revealed that in April, a teacher had forced her into an empty classroom and molested her.

The accused, who was arrested on May 17, has been remanded to judicial custody, and the victim has been shifted to another hospital for specialised treatment.

Molestation
Teacher
POCSO
minor girl

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com