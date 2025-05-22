Telangana government to set up corporation to recruit ad-hoc staff for various departments

HYDERABAD: In a significant policy shift, the state government is advancing plans to establish a dedicated corporation to oversee the recruitment of temporary and ad-hoc staff across various government departments.

According to well-placed sources, the proposal is nearing finalisation and is expected to be presented for approval at the upcoming state Cabinet meeting.

If approved, the move would represent a major step in the government’s efforts to reform workforce management, directly impacting the employment structure for approximately 2.5 lakh individuals across the state.

The initiative stems from growing concerns over the lack of centralised administrative control in the current outsourcing model. At present, outsourced personnel, including those in critical roles at the Secretariat and other government offices, report to the private firms that contract them, rather than to the government departments they serve. This fragmented system has led to inefficiencies, reduced accountability, and administrative challenges in managing outsourced staff.