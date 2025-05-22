Telangana government to set up corporation to recruit ad-hoc staff for various departments

HYDERABAD: In a significant policy shift, the state government is advancing plans to establish a dedicated corporation to oversee the recruitment of temporary and ad-hoc staff across various government departments.
According to well-placed sources, the proposal is nearing finalisation and is expected to be presented for approval at the upcoming state Cabinet meeting.
If approved, the move would represent a major step in the government’s efforts to reform workforce management, directly impacting the employment structure for approximately 2.5 lakh individuals across the state.
The initiative stems from growing concerns over the lack of centralised administrative control in the current outsourcing model. At present, outsourced personnel, including those in critical roles at the Secretariat and other government offices, report to the private firms that contract them, rather than to the government departments they serve. This fragmented system has led to inefficiencies, reduced accountability, and administrative challenges in managing outsourced staff.
A key issue under scrutiny is the disproportionate financial benefit earned by private agencies involved in the outsourcing process. Reports indicate that these agencies often deduct up to 30 percent of the employees’ monthly salaries, raising serious concerns about fairness. Outsourced employees frequently receive lower pay and fewer benefits than their permanent counterparts, exacerbating inequality within the workforce.
Currently, the state relies on private firms to supply a wide range of services — from administrative and subordinate staff to IT professionals, engineers, and data analysts. These agencies provide both short-term and long-term staffing solutions, allowing the government to maintain flexibility in workforce deployment without the obligations of permanent employment.
While outsourcing has enabled the government to quickly scale staffing levels, the system has faced criticism for its lack of transparency, poor oversight, and the vulnerability of temporary staff. Many outsourced workers remain dependent on private contractors, with limited protections or avenues for grievance redressal.
In response to these challenges, the government is reportedly drafting proposals to form a dedicated recruitment corporation.