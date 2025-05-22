Telangana to deploy 12 quick-response SDRF units for rains

HYDERABAD: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an early monsoon and normal to above-normal rainfall across Telangana, the state government has decided to deploy 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. Also, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will be stationed in Hyderabad for immediate response to any contingency.

Each SDRF team, consisting of 100 personnel from the Telangana State Police (TGSP), will be placed strategically. This will enable these teams to respond within an hour to events involving heavy rainfall or flooding.

A memo issued on Wednesday by Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar says that the government has provided accommodation for the NDRF teams in the city and requested deployment of additional NDRF personnel to vulnerable districts during the upcoming rainy season.

The memo referred to delays experienced during the August–September 2024 rains, when NDRF units had to travel from Vijayawada, resulting in the loss of the crucial “golden hour” for rescue.

HYDRAA to oversee rain relief in Hyd

Fire stations at all erstwhile district headquarters have been stocked with flood-related gear. Their personnel have been trained to function as auxiliary SDRF units.

HYDRAA teams will oversee flood relief operations for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zones and urban bodies in Rangareddy district.

Arvind Kumar said district collectors must first contact their designated SDRF units in case of emergencies, while simultaneously coordinating with the local fire department’s auxiliary SDRF teams via the District Fire Officer (DFO).

The DFO will oversee local response efforts.

Collectors were also instructed to liaise with the Disaster Management department for any NDRF deployment. Arvind Kumar added that trained rescue teams from Singareni Collieries should be mobilised in operational districts during disaster events.