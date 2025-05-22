Two projects stuck as Railways waits for funds from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Work on two key railway projects, the Manoharabad–Kothapalli and Bhadrachalam–Kovvur, has stalled due to the state government’s failure to deposit its share of the project costs.

While both projects were undertaken on a cost-sharing basis, the state government is yet to release a total of Rs 1,129.75 crore, according to railway officials.

They said that despite repeated reminders being issued, the state government has not released its share of the funds, delaying project completion.

The Bhadrachalam–Kovvur line (118.9 km), sanctioned in 2012–13 under a 50:50 cost-sharing agreement between the Union and the state governments, was to pass through Sattupalli, Dammapeta, Aswaraopet and Jillugumalli. In 2021, the state informed the Ministry of Railways that it would not provide further funding, citing potential savings due to a revised alignment that would make use of an alternative project funded by Singareni Collieries.