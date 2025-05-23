Kavitha drops ‘letter bomb’ on dad KCR

HYDERABAD: The simmering discontent in BRS MLC K Kavitha’s camp spilled out into the open after a purported six-page letter written by her to party president and father K Chandrasekhar Rao surfaced on Thursday.

The letter, dated May 2, has damning comments on her party’s and father’s style of functioning. It questioned his perceived ‘soft stance’ on the BJP, as well as the issue of ‘selective access’ to party leaders.

In the letter, Kavitha urged the BRS supremo to convene a two-day plenary session to listen to voices from the grassroots and re-energise the cadre. “Kindly reach out to everyone,” she advised KCR.

Despite the criticism, Kavitha began the letter — addressing the former chief minister informally as “Daddy” — by congratulating him on the success of the silver jubilee meeting held in Warangal on April 27.

Kavitha, who has been in the US, is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Friday night. Although her letter was dated May 2, it was leaked only after 20 days. The timing of the leak has raised several eyebrows.

Kavitha’s letter assumes significance amid the alleged rift among three top leaders of the BRS. Former minister T Harish Rao held a three-hour-long meeting with KCR earlier on Thursday, ostensibly over the notices given by the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram.

Harish had also recently met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and announced he would work under the leadership of his cousin if the latter were made party president.

Kavitha: ‘You should have targeted BJP more, daddy’

Speculation is rife about her political future. Interestingly, Kavitha is the first senior BRS leader, after Eatala Rajender (now a BJP MP), to openly express dissent against KCR.

In her letter, Kavitha began with ‘positive feedback’ and said that the morale of the cadre was high. “The cadre stayed until the end and listened to your speech attentively. Many liked it when you talked about Operation Kagar. The way you said ‘Congress fail...fail’ was well received. The silence observed over Pahalgam was appreciated. Many liked that you did not take the name of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to criticise the Congress party, though he has been attacking you daily. The feedback is that you behaved in a dignified manner,” Kavitha wrote.