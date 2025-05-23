Miss Indonesia wins talent round in Miss World 2025

HYDERABAD: The highly anticipated talent finale of the Miss World 2025 Contestants set the stage on fire at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Thursday, captivating the audience with their vibrant performances.

Kicking off the event, Miss United States delivered a mesmerising song and dance, using feathers as a prop. Miss Nigeria followed with an electrifying Indo-Afro dance titled Unity in Motion. She moved to the iconic tunes of Ranu and Waka Waka, dedicating her performance to her late mother, whom she lost at the age of two.

Dressed in a stunning blue glittering gown, Miss Malta enchanted the crowd with her rendition of The Song of Hope. Next, Miss Indonesia showcased her piano skills, performing an original piece titled Your Golden Hour.

The audience erupted in cheers as Miss Estonia took the stage with a dynamic hip-hop cheerleader dance.

As anticipation grew, Miss Brazil, adorned in an elegant white gown, performed a heartfelt song, Memories, captivating the audience.

Miss Netherlands presented a visually stunning ice-skating act. Miss Czech Republic then delivered a soulful piano performance of the beloved My Heart Will Go On from Titanic, earning applause.

Miss Argentina dazzled with a dance medley, seamlessly changing costumes mid-performance.

Miss Australia’s rendition of Hallelujah left the audience in awe of her powerful voice. Miss Sri Lanka followed, performing a traditional dance in a costume designed by her mother, overcoming a recent injury to deliver a graceful act.

Miss Cameroon’s stirring performance of Goodness of God reflected her deep-rooted faith, while Miss Poland showcased a traditional dance celebrating her country’s heritage.

Miss Philippines enthralled with a melodic song, followed by Miss Italy, whose magical ballet performance shone despite a year-old ankle injury. Miss Trinidad and Tobago amazed the crowd with a breathtaking aerial act.

Inspired by her mother, Miss Germany performed a moving piano piece. Miss Cayman Islands sang Tomorrow, a well-known anthem dedicated to those battling anxiety, with her fellow contestants cheering her on. Miss Wales creatively presented a CPR demonstration set to music, raising awareness about cardiac arrest in a lighthearted yet impactful act.