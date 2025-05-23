Nagam diluted PRLIS case after joining BRS: TPCC president Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday came down heavily on BRS working president KT Rama Rao for claiming that the Supreme Court had vindicated the BRS’ stance that it had done nothing wrong in the execution of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Speaking to the media here, Goud said that the BRS leader should bear in mind that Nagam Janardhan Reddy had filed the petition when he was in the Congress. The BRS, after admitting him into the party later, had the case diluted which led to the apex court dismissing the petition. “How can Nagam Janardhan Reddy fight against KCR while continuing in the BRS?” he wondered.

Goud also slammed Rama Rao for calling the BRS regime the “golden period” of Telangana and mocked his claim that there was no corruption at any point during that time.

Further, the TPCC chief challenged Rama Rao on whether he could write a letter to the chief minister demanding a CID or judicial probe into the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, as he was alleging no corruption took place in its execution.

“Let him do that. Then facts will come out as to how corruption had taken place,” he said.