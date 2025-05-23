Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti seeks banks’ cooperation in achieving Yuva Vikasam goals

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday urged bankers to extend their full cooperation in achieving the objectives of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. He stated that the state government aims to distribute sanction letters to five lakh unemployed youth under the scheme on June 2.

Addressing the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting here, he emphasised that allowing educated and skilled human resources to remain underutilised is a loss to society. He stressed the importance of channelling their talents into productive sectors, thereby contributing to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He noted that no other state in the country has implemented a scheme of this scale, which provides financial assistance of Rs 9,000 crore to five lakh youth. Of this amount, Rs 6,250 crore will be given as a government subsidy.

The deputy CM highlighted a significant change in the scheme’s structure — while previously the loan-to-subsidy ratio stood at 70:30, it has now been reversed, favouring a larger subsidy portion.

Clarifying further, Vikramarka said that under the state’s Annual Credit Plan, which totals over Rs 8 lakh crore, banks are required to allocate only 0.2 per cent for this scheme. He also pointed out that the government continues to support students through fee reimbursement programmes, which help in producing a skilled and educated workforce.

“For those who do not secure government jobs, the government intends to leverage their talents in entrepreneurship and industry. This vision inspired Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet to launch this massive employment-generation initiative,” said the deputy chief minister and requested the SLBC to appoint a special nodal officer to ensure coordination across all banks, with proper monitoring at the field level.