Unseasonal rains leave paddy farmers in tears in Telangana

NALGONDA/ KARIMNAGAR/ SIDDIPET : Heavy unseasonal rainfall lashed Suryapet district from Wednesday evening until midnight, submerging approximately 5,000 quintals of paddy stored at IKP centres in Thungathurthi, Arvapalli, Thirumalagiri, and Nagaram mandals. This has worsened an already dire situation caused by persistent delays in procurement.

The delays in purchasing paddy at IKP centres are attributed to a shortage of weighing machines and lorries. In addition, farmers are struggling with procurement centres refusing to accept paddy due to high moisture content.

This has created a vicious cycle where sun-dried paddy is repeatedly soaked by sudden rainstorms. Disheartened by the ongoing crisis, some farmers have reportedly begun selling their produce at significantly lower prices.

The severity of the crisis led to a suicide attempt by a farmer at a paddy procurement centre managed by the Rythu Seva Sahakara Sangham in Annaram village, Thungathurthi mandal. Uppula Venkanna, a resident of Annaram, brought 150 bags of paddy to the centre on April 15.

When his produce remained unweighed until Wednesday evening, a frustrated Venkanna attempted to set himself on fire by pouring petrol over himself. Thankfully, alert fellow farmers intervened just in time and prevented the tragedy.

A civil supplies official acknowledged the transportation delays, explaining that millers are not promptly unloading paddy from lorries at the mills, causing a backlog. However, the official urged farmers not to panic, assuring them that even the soaked paddy would be procured.

A few days ago, the farmers in the erstwhile Medak district faced problems due to the lack of the required number of lorries and hamalis.

In several paddy procurement centres, the farmers were forced to stay more than three days to sell the produce. Due to delays, sometimes the paddy got soaked in the rainwater and officials refused to buy the wet paddy.

Similarly, paddy procurement was sluggish in erstwhile Warangal district. According to the data obtained by TNIE, paddy purchased at the procurement centres as of a few days ago was 130,000 metric tonnes in Jangaon district as against the target of 185,000 metric tonnes.

In Karimnagar district, a farmer, P Tirupati Reddy, from Jagtial complained that several others like him spent sleepless nights at paddy procurement centres due to shortage of hamalis and delay in transportation.