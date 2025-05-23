We procured more paddy than BRS regime did: Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: In a sharp rebuttal to criticism from the BRS, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday released comparative figures of paddy purchase. Sharing the data, the minister pointed out that under the Congress government, the state procured 60.61 lakh tonnes of paddy during the ongoing Rabi 2024-25 season up to May 22.

This was a massive jump of over 24 lakh tonnes compared to the 36.63 lakh tonnes procured during the same Rabi period in 2022-23 when BRS was in power, he said. “Figures don’t lie.

The Congress government has procured more paddy this Rabi season than the BRS government could during the same period two years ago. Yet, they continue to spread daily lies about procurement delays and farmer distress,” said Uttam.

He alleged that the BRS leaders were deliberately misleading farmers and the public to cover up their own failures. “When they were in power, they left farmers standing in long queues and did not even open enough procurement centres.

Now they cry foul as the Congress government ensures that procurement continues without discrimination,” he remarked. Uttam also announced that the state government has instructed all district collectors to procure even rain-affected and moisture-filled paddy to ensure that no farmer is left in distress. “Our government will not rest till the last grain is procured,” the minister added.