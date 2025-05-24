Centre to set up millets research facility in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to establish a world-class millets research centre in Telangana.

Kishan said at a press conference here that the BJP-led NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been setting up several institutions in the state. “In continuation of these efforts, the Centre will be establishing a millets research centre in Telangana with an investment of 250 crore. MoUs with several countries have been signed,” he said.

To be established under the supervision of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, the centre will focus on research, development and infrastructure creation, including a central instrumentation lab, an international hostel, a millets museum, research farms, training facilities, gene editing greenhouses, speed breeding labs and phenomics labs.

“New training centres will be established in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kanpur and Ludhiana. These centres will provide training for trainers and support modern infrastructure development,” the Union minister added.