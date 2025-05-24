CM Revanth to highlight Telangana Rising vision

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Friday evening to participate in a Niti Aayog meeting, scheduled to be held in the capital on Saturday. A chief minister from Telangana will be attending a Niti Aayog meeting after a gap of seven years. In 2018, the then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the meeting.

On Saturday, Revanth will be having a breakfast meeting and a group photo session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of other states. According to sources, Revanth will unveil “Telangana Rising 2047” vision during the meeting. The vision document will highlight Telangana’s goals, policies, governance and assistance needed from the Centre for the development of the state. It may be recalled that the Revanth government vowed to achieve a USD1 trillion economy.

The chief minister will explain the basic amenities being provided by the state government to attract investments and the efforts being made by his government for further development of IT and pharma sectors, sources added.

They further revealed that the chief minister’s address at the Niti Aayog meeting would also touch upon the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, radial roads, dry port, Young India Sports University, Young India Skill University, upgradation of ITIs into ATRs and skill development programmes. Implementation of crop loan waiver scheme, bonus for paddy, distribution of fine variety of rice through public distribution system, plans to make one crore women crorepatis, free bus travel for women, free power up to 200 units and supply of domestic gas refill for Rs 500 will also be highlighted by the chief minister.