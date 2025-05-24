Compel Centre to emulate Telangana caste survey model: Rahul

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday directed AICC spokespersons to highlight the success of the Congress government in conducting a caste survey in Telangana and compel the BJP-led Union government to emulate the process.

Rahul reiterated that Telangana’s survey is a model for the entire nation in enumeration of castes along with census.

The AICC held a training session for its spokespersons on Telangana’s Socio-Economic, Caste, Education, Political and Employment Survey, conducted between November 6, 2024, and January 16, 2025. TPCC chief

B Mahesh Kumar Goud, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, and media and communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy also attended the meeting.

During the session, Mahesh Goud explained the political aspects of the caste survey while senior leader Koppula Raju presented the caste survey statistics.

Speaking to TNIE from the national capital, Mahesh Goud said that he had explained how Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra gave inspiration to conduct a caste survey, thereby making it an election promise in the BC Declaration made at Kamareddy.

He said that Rahul’s promise helped the party consolidate BC votes. He said that based on Rahul’s promise and the party’s commitment, the Congress government in the state also passed a Bill enhancing BC reservations to 42%.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mahesh Goud is likely to stay back in Delhi till Saturday to hold key meetings with the party high command. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also expected to meet the party high command to discuss developments in the party.