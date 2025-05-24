GHMC to pursue criminal action against hospital for fake birth certificates

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to initiate criminal proceedings against Metro Hospital in Tolichowki after it came to light that the institution fraudulently issued 65 birth and eight death certificates.

Alerted to the scam, the GHMC, in coordination with the local police, conducted a detailed inquiry into the hospital’s records. The investigation confirmed that the certificates had been issued without proper verification.

As a result, all 73 certificates have been cancelled. The GHMC also recommended cancellation of the hospital’s registration and the medical registration of the doctor involved.

GHMC officials told TNIE that verification procedures will be tightened to prevent such incidents in the future.

In a separate case, the GHMC framed charges against certain registrars after discrepancies were found during a suo motu investigation into reported home births. The probe revealed that four of the births, three in Falaknuma circle and one in Malakpet circle, had not occurred. The health assistant involved has been dismissed from service. The registrars of the respective circles have been instructed to file criminal cases against the parents, neighbours and advocates who vouched for the “births”.

The GHMC had identified 74 home births within its jurisdiction. Upon random checks ordered by the then GHMC commissioner, it was found that 38 of these were registered at Shishu Vihar, a facility for orphaned children. The inquiry determined that four registrations were invalid, and the corresponding birth certificates have since been cancelled.