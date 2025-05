SANGAREDDY: Global automotive giant Hyundai will soon start operations from the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district. Around 450 acres of land have been allotted for the purpose. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made this announcement at a public meeting at Pastapur near NIMZ on Friday.

He stated that the 5,612 persons who lost their land to NIMZ would be deemed eligible for the Indiramma Housing scheme and would get their own homes. He directed Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi to begin the allotment process immediately.

The chief minister said that he believed NIMZ would become a key centre for the manufacturing and industrial sectors in the state.

He asserted that there would be no politics beyond elections and made it clear that he was prepared to work with the Union government to get funds for the development of Telangana.

CM promises to resolve water supply issues in Sangareddy

“NIMZ was sanctioned over 12,500 acres when J Geetha Reddy was a minister, but it was neglected by the previous BRS government from 2014 to 2023. Officials have since held discussions with farmers and revised compensation offers after Damodar Rajanarsimha informed me that only `2 lakh per acre was being offered for assigned lands and `5 lakh for patta lands. We are making efforts to establish industries here. Farmers have requested the establishment of a sugar industry. We are ready to provide funds from the state and seek support from the Centre, provided farmers are willing to form cooperatives,” Revanth said.

He added that the creation of industries would help address unemployment in the region.

Referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her tenure representing Medak in the Lok Sabha, the chief minister recalled that industries such as BDL and the Ordnance Factory were established during that period, and Patancheru developed into a mini-India attracting people from across the country.

He also promised to resolve water supply issues in the district and to secure funds for constructing underpasses on highways, as requested by MP Suresh Shetkar and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.

Minister Konda Surekha, MP Suresh Shetkar, MLA Manik Rao, MLC Anji Reddy and others were also present at the meeting.