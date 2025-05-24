K Chandrasekhar Rao faces internal turmoil as daughter Kavitha's letter stirs unrest in BRS

HYDERABAD: On Friday, a day after a bombshell in the form of a letter written by his daughter exploded in public, the focus shifted to K Chandrasekhar Rao, the once-unassailable patriarch of the BRS. He is now facing what many in Telangana’s political corridors are calling the unkindest cut of all.

While the contents of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s letter are now public, it is not what she wrote but how KCR will respond that has gripped the imagination of the party’s leaders and cadre, and KCR’s rivals alike.

Having receded from the centre stage following the BRS’s electoral setbacks and dealing with the recent summons by the PC Ghose Commission probing the allegations of irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, KCR would certainly not have preferred any troubles, trivial or major, from within his own family.

Unlike in the past, when leaders like Eatala Rajender were expelled from the party for dissent, the question KCR faces now is not of discipline but of kinship.