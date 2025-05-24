No active Covid cases in Telangana, public immunity strong: DPH

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the public has developed immunity, Director of Public Health Dr B Ravinder Nayak on Friday urged citizens not to panic over reports of an uptick in Covid-19 cases nationwide and two reported cases in AP.

“Given previous exposure, the public has likely developed a level of immunity which reduces the risk of widespread transmission,” Dr Nayak said, reassuring citizens that there were currently no active cases in the state.

Doc tests positive, recovers

Recently, a pulmonologist residing in Kukatpally tested positive and has fully recovered after following the five-day protocol, the Medchal-Malkajgiri DMHO confirmed on Friday.

Dr Nayak stated that small mutations in viruses like Covid are common, and people have already developed immunity to tackle the virus.

Experts stress on precautions

Dr Nayak added that, in most cases, symptoms are mild or asymptomatic, and simple home care such as steam inhalation and rest ensures recovery within a week. “However, high-risk groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and those with compromised immunity, should be cautious and seek medical advice,” he said.

Dr Nayak told TNIE that so far there are no guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Stating that the state has strengthened its health infrastructure based on previous experiences, he noted, “Hospitals in the state have adequate beds, oxygen supply and testing centres to tackle the latest wave.”