Telangana seeks Andhra Pradesh help to export rice through Kakinada port

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday requested his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Nadendla Manohar to extend logistic and administrative support to Telangana in exporting rice through Kakinada port. Speaking to TNIE, the minister said: “After the abundant paddy production in the state, the state government started exporting rice to the Philippines. We may require local official machinery support and need godowns for smooth exports.

We have asked for help from the Andhra Pradesh government.” The Departments of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states headed by respective ministers and commissioners Saurabh Gaur (AP), and DS Chauhan (Telangana) held a crucial meeting after 10 years of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. During the meeting, the ministers discussed the bifurcation of assets of Civil Supplies.

Both governments agreed on some issues and deferred decisions with regard to some aspects.

“This partnership goes beyond paperwork. It is a people-first initiative rooted in mutual trust and a shared vision,” Uttam said. “With Telangana’s strength in technology and Andhra’s logistical edge, we are building a supply chain model that benefits both states — farmers and consumers alike,” he said and added that the collaboration has already helped curb illegal rice movement and improve export preparedness.

Describing the meeting as a “blueprint for modern governance”, Nadendla Manohar emphasised that cooperation, not competition, is the way forward for states in India.