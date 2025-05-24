Terror conspiracy foiled at inception, reveals Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the recent incident involving a terrorist module allegedly plotting IS-inspired bomb attacks, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender stated that Telangana’s counterintelligence cell and other agencies identified the threat at its very inception and successfully nipped it in the bud.

He added that those attracted to extremism would be supported to reintegrate into society through counselling. The DGP made these remarks while attending a demonstration of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which involved over 1,000 personnel at Hussain Sagar on Friday.

“At the formation stage, our agencies identified and apprehended the members of this group. This module was very new and lacked experience,” he said.

He also noted that around 300 Maoists have surrendered to the police so far and encouraged others who wish to surrender to come forward.

Regarding Operation Kagar, he mentioned that the Chhattisgarh police and the Union government are conducting it on a large scale.

On the Gulzar Houz fire incident, he confirmed that the government has formed a committee to investigate the matter and is taking the issue very seriously. “Most of the casualties were due to suffocation. Based on the committee’s report, the government will take further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DGP revealed that 510 arms licenses have been issued across the state in the past three years. Overall, Telangana has a total of 7,125 active arms licenses and 9,294 registered weapons.