'Went to make a difference, but had to sit like a performing monkey,' says Miss World contestant on quitting race

HYDERABAD: As excitement and anticipation swept across Telangana for the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, controversy unexpectedly cast a shadow over the event. The turmoil began when Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, who had exited the competition citing personal reasons on May 16, made explosive allegations in an interview with British tabloid The Sun.

The 24-year-old initially claimed her withdrawal from the 72nd Miss World pageant was due to personal circumstances. However, in her recent interview, Magee offered a starkly different explanation, stating, “I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys.” She went on to allege that contestants were instructed to wear heavy makeup and evening gowns from morning until night—even during breakfast—and were paraded at events to impress wealthy individuals. She shockingly claimed the experience made her feel “like a prostitute being farmed out for entertainment.”

The comments sparked immediate backlash from both the pageant organisers and the Telangana state government. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana’s Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, responded by saying, “We will be conducting a meeting regarding this on May 25. This is just an exaggerated situation.”